A number of Irish singers and celebrities are due to take part in a huge online lockdown concert to support frontline healthcare workers around the world in the fight against COVID-19.

Niall Horan, Hozier, Picture This and Pierce Brosnan will all appear on "One World: Together at Home" that will run for eight hours on TV and digital streaming services on April 18.

NBC, ABC, CBS and iHeart media channels will stream the high-profile event on TV from 8 p.m. EST.

Prior to that, the event will be streamed on a number of digital platforms from 2 p.m. EST. Viewers can access the concert on sites like YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. The digital coverage will last for six hours.

RTÉ will also hold a two-hour special broadcast of the event on Sunday, April 19 from 7 p.m. BST.

Read more: New drug effective against COVID-19 clinical trial shows

Former One Direction star Niall Horan, "Take me to Church" singer Hozier, and rapidly rising Picture This will represent Ireland on the singing front on Saturday night. Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan, meanwhile, will be one of many celebrities making a cameo appearance on the night.

Additionally, several singers with Irish heritage will also take part in the event. The Beatles' Paul McCartney and pop superstar Billie Eilish are among the performers with an Irish background.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will all co-host the event.

All artists will perform from their own homes during the concert. For a full lineup, see here.

One World: Together at Home was curated by Lady Gaga in collaboration with anti-poverty charity Global Citizen and has been described as the Live Aid of its generation. All proceeds are going to the World Health Organization's Solidarity Response Fund.

Like Live Aid in 1985, the event owes an enormous debt of gratitude to an Irishman. Tipperary-born Declan Kelly could hardly be more different than Bob Geldolf, but he has played an integral role in organizing the event.

Kelly, a former journalist, is the executive producer of the huge digital concert and the original idea for One World came from him and Global Citizen chief executive Hugh Evans.

The pair approached Lady Gaga who came on board as the concert's curator.

Proceeds from the seismic event will go towards PPE, testing kits and laboratory capacity to process tests, especially for countries in the developing world.

Read more: RTÉ launch virtual memorial wall for COVID-19 victims