Denis Gough is a talented Irish actress who has garnered critical acclaim for her stage and screen performances. Born in Ennis, County Clare, Ireland in 1980, Gough discovered her love for acting at a young age and pursued her passion through rigorous training and hard work.

Early life and education

Gough grew up in a family of five children and attended the St. Flannan's College in Ennis. She then went on to study drama at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts in London, where she trained in classical acting, contemporary theatre, and screen acting. She is currently staring in the "Star Wars" prequel series, "Andor".

Career in theatre

Gough began her career in theatre and made her West End debut in 2004 in the play "The Plough and the Stars". She has since appeared in numerous productions, including "Phaedra", "The Painter", "The Children's Hour", "The Seagull", and "Our New Girl". Her breakthrough performance came in 2012 when she starred in the play "People, Places and Things" at the National Theatre in London. Gough's portrayal of an actress struggling with addiction earned her widespread critical acclaim and won her the Olivier Award for Best Actress in 2016.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Career in film and television

Gough has also made a name for herself in film and television. She made her screen debut in the 2000 film "The House" and has since appeared in movies such as "Jimmy's Hall", "Sisters", and "Juliet, Naked". In 2018, Gough starred in the thriller film "Colette", alongside Keira Knightley, and played a supporting role in the sci-fi movie "The Kid Who Would Be King".

Gough has also appeared in several popular television shows, including "The Bill", "Stella", "London Irish", "The Fall", "Fortitude", and "Penny Dreadful". In 2020, she starred in the HBO miniseries "The Undoing", alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, and played a major role in the acclaimed British drama series "Normal People".

Awards and accolades

Gough has received numerous awards and nominations for her work, both on stage and screen. In addition to her Olivier Award, she has won the Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Actress, the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Actress, and the Laurence Olivier Bursary. She has also been nominated for a BAFTA Television Award and a Tony Award.

Personal life

Gough keeps her personal life private and little is known about her outside of her professional work. She has spoken publicly about her struggles with addiction and the impact it has had on her life and career.