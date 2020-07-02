“Celtic Tiger” in its entirety can be streamed for free on YouTube starting July 3

Michael Flatley’s Irish dance stage show “Celtic Tiger” will be available to watch for free on YouTube this weekend beginning this Friday, July 3.

“Celtic Tiger” will be presented for free by Universal on "The Shows Must Go On" YouTube page from Friday, July 3 at 7 pm BST / 2 pm EST and will available for a full 48 hours:

While watching the stream of “Celtic Tiger” is free, viewers will be encouraged to donate to charities raising money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, the Royal Trinity Hospice’s Urgent Appeal, the NHS Charities COVID19 appeal, and the following arts charities:

“The Shows Must Go On” channel on YouTube streams showtunes, backstage access, and full performances from some of the best-loved musicals in history.

"Celtic Tiger" first debuted in 2005, following in the footsteps of Michael Flatley's other masterpieces "Riverdance," "Lord of the Dance," and "Feet of Flames." Like the predecessor shows, "Celtic Tiger" enjoyed worldwide tours and featured Flatley as the star dancer, producer, director, and choreographer.

According to a post on the official Facebook page for Lord of the Dance, "Celtic Tiger has some of Michael's most astonishing rhythm patterns and choreography. Released a decade after Michael's first show, you can see the tremendous evolution of his work as a dramatist; it's a show that speaks more in abstraction and theme, dares to provoke some very intense emotions, and utilizes onstage screens as a major element of the storytelling process instead of relying upon physical sets.

"There are also some interesting tweaks to the 'Flatley formula' for an Irish dance show; Celtic Tiger *opens* with an a cappella number, which is usually reserved for the tail end of the first act. And the first act doesn't end with dancing at all, but rather a rousing song.

"The second act, meanwhile, dramatically shifts in tone and setting, as the audience is taken from the old world to the new world. And, most notably, it is a show without any central characters; instead, it's about the journey of a *people* through time, showcasing the Celtic spirit overcoming adversity again and again."

