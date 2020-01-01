With the Creative Ireland program, Ireland is taking a stand for creativity, community, and well-being, on an individual and national scale. Following on the heels of Ireland's stunningly impactful and inclusive commemorations for the centenary of the 1916 Easter Rising in 2016, this new all-of-government led five-year initiative has emerged with the noble aim of fostering creativity and community throughout Ireland and furthering Ireland's creative and cultural reputation abroad. The core proposition is that participation in cultural activity drives personal and collective creativity, with significant implications for individual and societal well-being and achievement.

As part of the Creative Ireland program, county and local authorities throughout Ireland have doubled down on events, festivals and long-term initiatives to foment creative expression that both community members and visitors to Ireland won't want to miss out on. No matter where you are in Ireland in the coming years, there will be an abundance of opportunities for you to choose from. Explore them here.