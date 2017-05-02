Ireland might be small enough to fit inside the state of Pennsylvania with room to spare, but the number of stunning sights to see, places to visit, and things to do is delightfully staggering, especially for first (or even second or third) time visitors.

Whether you have a quick 36 hours in Ireland or a luxurious 10 days, a small group tour from Rabbie’s will allow you to maximize and customize your time there. What sets Rabbie’s apart from other group tours is its emphasis on an intimate, authentic experience. Operating a fleet of 16-seat modern fuel efficient Mercedes mini-coaches throughout the UK and Ireland, Rabbie’s small group tours give their customers more. More personal attention, more time with the locals, more time off the bus, more time on the back-roads, and more of an enriching, memorable experience.

When Robin Worsnop first founded Rabbie’s Trail Burners in 1993, he only had one Sherpa bus and a small loan from his brother. Now, the ethical tour operator has 60 vehicles, scores of awards, and daily departures from Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, and Dublin.

Following their resounding success organizing off-the-beaten-track tours in Scotland, Rabbie’s expanded their operations into Ireland in 2007.

They now have a selection of 10 Irish tours departing from Dublin, covering routes throughout the entire country and ranging from 3-day trips to Ireland’s West, Northern Ireland, or the South East, to an 11-day exploration of all of Ireland, traveling through every corner, legend and myth of this amazing country.

The tour options leave no stone in Ireland unturned, from the 7-day Southern Ireland discovery tour, which gives travelers the chance to explore every corner of the region, experience traditional Irish music, discover Irish distilleries, and enjoy old-style Irish pubs, to the 5-day Northern Ireland and Atlantic Coast tour, which offers everything from the modern history of Belfast to the traditional Gaelic culture of Donegal, taking in dramatic sea cliffs, ancient castles and wonderful scenery.

Rabbie’s designs each of their tour itineraries carefully, going off the beaten track as much as possible, allowing enough time to discover hidden gems in the country, and bringing travelers closer to local communities.

Their guides, top-class storytellers, are famous for their passion and knowledge of Ireland. Each with an individual style, they all make travelers feel welcome, keeping them amused and informed every minute of the tour.

Another thing that sets a Rabbie’s tour apart is the customizability and flexibility. They adapt the tours to travelers’ feedback and comments, as well as their drivers’ personal experiences. In order to give more freedom to travelers, they allow them to book their own accommodation (or Rabbie’s can get it organize it according to their taste and budget).

Meals and visitor attractions are excluded from tour prices; this way travelers can decide if they want to skip an attraction and spend more time exploring the area, or whether they want to pamper themselves with a luxury meal or go for a budget restaurant - a rarity on a guided tour, and perfect for travelers who want an itinerary and a knowledgeable guide, but also independence.

See all of Rabbie's Ireland tour options here.