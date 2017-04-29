All-Ireland Championship tickets are like gold dust, and Crafted Ireland, a custom tour company based in Dublin, is granting North Americans the luck of the Irish with this rare opportunity to attend an All-Ireland Senior Championship Final as part of tailor-made holiday travel packages this September.

“These uniquely Irish games – Hurling and Gaelic Football – powerfully showcase Irish culture, heritage and tradition at their best. Our goal is to ensure visitors authentic views into our Irish culture; and that is why, along with Croke Park Stadium, we’ve created this chance-of-a-lifetime travel experience that includes the All-Ireland Senior Championship Final as the centerpiece of their vacations. There’s no better way to experience a nation than witnessing its people immersed in their sport,” said Crafted Ireland’s Managing Director, Crothúr Murphy.

When it comes to team sports events in Ireland, there is none more popular than the All-Ireland Senior Championship Finals organized by the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA). These games are unique in that they are played by non-paid amateur players which heightens the intensity of Match Day – a culmination of years of hard work, passion for and dedication to Irish sport.

Croke Park becomes more than just a stadium – it becomes a place for people coming together with shared dreams; a place where passion, culture and teamwork are exhibited both on and off the pitch. Dublin swells with the arrival of large numbers of supporters on match day, bringing with them color, noise and excitement. Hurling and Football bring Irish communities together in a flurry of pride and spirit like no other events in Ireland and are truly authentic showcases of Irish culture and heritage. Whether you’re visiting Ireland for the first time or returning for a whole new journey, the All-Ireland Championships provide the ideal centerpiece for a full-immersion into Irish culture.

The quest for tickets is intense as Ireland’s top counties do battle for the right to be named champions. Like the Super Bowl in the U.S., to attend is a privileged opportunity, and these are the most sought after tickets in the Irish sports calendar. In conjunction with Croke Park Stadium, Crafted Ireland is your only source to offer fully customized travel packages with Final Match admittance that includes premium seating, Silver Service lunch, drinks package and more. A sell-out attendance of 82,300 is guaranteed in Croke Park. Tickets are first-come, first-served and this opportunity won’t last! To include an All-Ireland Championship Final in your vacation plans, don’t delay! Travel packages from €1,660 per person. Book by May 21, 2017. For details visit www.craftedireland.com.

A Once In A Lifetime Travel Experience from Crafted Ireland on Vimeo.