Okay, okay, so St. Patrick's Day may still be a long way off and we have plenty of other national holidays and feast days to celebrate between now and then but if you want to ensure that you have the best Paddy's Day possible this year, why not try breaking from the norm and taking a little mini break to one of these top locations to celebrate the best day to be Irish.

What with March 17 falling on a Friday this year, many of us will have nowhere to be the next day and can enjoy all the music, dance (and Guinness) that we like without having to worry about turning up in the office with tired bodies and sore heads the next day.

Here are some of the top places where you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year:



1. Dublin, Ireland – The Dawson Hotel and Spa

Centrally located in the heart of Dublin, this luxurious boutique style townhouse offers Irish enthusiasts a chance to experience firsthand the world’s premier St. Patrick’s Day Festival, Ireland’s largest national celebration.

It's a day to order room service and cozy up in one of our suites pic.twitter.com/oTFcKk8Wv2 September 25, 2016

2. New York City, New York – Fitzpatrick Grand Central Hotel.

Located within the hotel, the Wheeltapper Pub invites parade-watchers a chance to unwind after the largest U.S. St. Patrick’s Day parade in this intimate venue decorated with authentic turn-of-the-century memorabilia from Ireland’s railroad system.

Some of our favourite photos our guests have shared with us over the past few weeks on Instagram! #happyholidays #christmas #manhattan #newyork #fitzpatrickhotelsnyc A photo posted by Fitzpatrick Hotels (@fitzpatrickhotelsnyc) on Dec 30, 2016 at 4:12am PST



3. Chicago, Illinois – The Drake Hotel.

A Chicago icon for more than 80 years, The Drake combines tradition and elegance to create a perfect complement to the city’s historic St. Patrick’s Day celebration, which begins with the world-famous dyeing green of the Chicago River.



4. Boston, Massachusetts – The Lenox Hotel

Travelers commemorate one of the oldest American St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with a new spin on “green” in Boston’s premier environmentally innovative hotel, which was chosen as one of the five greenest luxury hotels in America by U.S. News & World Report.

Wearing our #green lights to celebrate #earthday2016 and the @bostonceltics - go celts!! ☘🌎✌️ A photo posted by lenoxhotel (@lenoxhotel) on Apr 22, 2016 at 5:15pm PDT



5. Montreal, Quebec, Canada – Hotel Le Crystal

At the onset of Canada’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day parade, a giant replica of St. Patrick greets parade-watchers and signals the official start of the festival. Afterward, visitors enjoy a peaceful and cozy stay at Hotel Le Crystal, located just blocks from the parade route.

Bon samedi à tous sous le soleil! **** Happy and sunny Saturday to all! #CrystalStyle #montreal #downtownmontreal #hotel #hotellife #crystal A photo posted by Hôtel Le Crystal (@hotelcrystalmtl) on Aug 27, 2016 at 5:59am PDT



6. Savannah, Georgia – The Bohemian Hotel Riverfront

Savannah’s foremost luxury hotel blends vintage allure with modern style to create a storied hotel experience. The city’s weeklong St. Patrick’s Day celebration, which draws more than 400,000 visitors, peaks with a grand parade just one block from the hotel.





7. Montserrat, Caribbean – Tropical Mansion Suites

Considered the “Emerald Isle of the Caribbean,” Montserrat has a unique Afro-Irish culture and an impressive weeklong celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Travelers partake in Montserrat’s natural beauty with a relaxing stay at the Tropical Mansion Suites.





8. Hot Springs, Arkansas – The Arlington Resort

Nicknamed the “World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” this celebration is truly one-of-a-kind with Irish belly dancers and the Irish Order of Elvis impersonators. After experiencing this quirky parade, visitors relax at the Arlington Resort in historic downtown.





9. Auckland, New Zealand – Heritage Hotel

Located underneath the Heritage Hotel, the distinctive Muddy Farmer Pub contains genuine Irish relics and memorabilia, brought to New Zealand from real Irish pubs, which perfectly enhance Auckland’s exceptional St. Patrick’s Day festivities.





10. Tokyo, Japan – Hotel Metropolitan

While Japan may seem like an unlikely destination for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Tokyo’s parade is one of the city’s most beloved international events. The Hotel Metropolitan provides travelers with a peaceful urban oasis to unwind in after the parade festivities.

H/T: House Combined

*Originally published in 2011.