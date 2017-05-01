There are eight sacred days in Ireland, the times when the old Celtic world stopped to celebrate. Christianity adapted many of their feast days to match.



St Brigid’s Day



The years’s first sacred holiday, the feast day of Saint Brigid, is celebrated on February 1, marking the beginning of Spring. The Bogha Bríde or Brigid’s Day Cross is the symbol of the day. Traditionally, reeds or straw are collected from the fields and crafted into a cross. St Brigid is Ireland’s most celebrated female saint and was the Abbess of one of the first convents in Ireland.



St. Patrick’s Day – Spring Equinox

Around the globe Irish people and those of Irish descent celebrate St. Patrick's Day on March 17, which is one of Ireland’s biggest holidays. The special holiday is devoted to the patron saint of Ireland. The religious day is marked by a special mass for the feast and traditionally everyone wears green. This is considered the middle of the Spring season and is also referred to as the Vernal Equinox.



May Day – Bealtaine



May Day, the 1st of May in Ireland is a Holy Day which marks the start of the summer season. Centuries ago, bonfires were lit to welcome the arrival of summer. In Ireland, depending on what day the holiday falls, the feast is marked by a public holiday. In towns around the country May Fair days are held where farmers and traders all gather in towns to sell their wares.



Midsummer – Summer solstice



The summer solstice is marked in parts of Ireland by bonfires on the side of the road. It is usually celebrated on June 23rd, the longest day of the year. In rural Ireland communities gather and for their local bonfire and celebrate the longest day of the year with song and dance.



Lughnasa



In ancient times this sacred day marked the beginning of harvest on August 1st. It honored the Celtic God of Lugh. In Gaelic folklore it was a time for handfastings or trial marriages that would last a year and a day could be renewed. Many celebrate the holiday today with re-unions, bonfires and dancing.



Autumnal Equinox



Similar to the St. Patrick’s Day festival it celebrates when night and day are of equal duration and usually falls in the middle of Autumn, around September 21. The symbol of the scared day is the cornucopia as all the harvest is collected and the stocks for winter is hoped to be plentiful.



Samhain

This day falls between two days Oíche Shamhna (October 31) and Lá na Marbh (November 2). Oíche Shamhna is Halloween and Lá na Marbh, is the Day of the Dead, or All Souls Day, when those who have passed away are remembered. It marks the beginning of the “darker half” of the year as the winter approaches.

Winter Solstice



The winter solstice celebrates the shortest day of the year and, depending on the year, occurs between December 21-23. Annually hundreds of people gather in Newsgrange, Co. Meath to watch the sunrise and magically illuminate the ancient burial site.

* Originally published in 2011.