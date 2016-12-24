For the third year in a row, Ireland has been named “best destination: Europe” at Travel Weekly’s annual Readers Choice Awards in New York.

Travel Weekly is the leading weekly newspaper for American travel agents and travel professionals.

Around 15,000 readers of the newspaper voted in various categories for the awards event, which is now in its 14th year.

Ireland beat out popular vacation spots such as England, France, Italy, Germany and Spain once again for the best destination honor, which it also won in 2014 and 2015

Niall Gibbons, Tourism Ireland’s CEO, said: “We are delighted that Ireland has been singled out for this award in the United States. Travellers nowadays have tremendous choice, which makes it more important than ever for us to ensure the island of Ireland stands out from other destinations – so this award is really good news, coming at the end of another record-breaking year for Irish tourism from the US and as we prepare to kick off another extensive promotional drive in 2017, in this all-important market.

Guess who is the Travel Weekly Readers Choice for Best Destination in Europe this year? 🎉 https://t.co/r89wvQ9WJQ pic.twitter.com/64QxTH9Lc9 December 19, 2016

“2016 will be the fourth record year in a row for visitor numbers to the island of Ireland from North America. By the end of this year, we will have welcomed about 1.6 million American and Canadian visitors, delivering revenue of €1.4 billion for the economy throughout 2016."

According to Travel Weekly, the Readers Choice Awards represent the “best of the best in travel.”