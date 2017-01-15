With St Patrick’s Day just around the corner (well, okay, still two months away), Northern Ireland company Emerald Heritage has created a new way to own your very own piece of Ireland’s idyllic landscape, enabling you to become a landowner to some of Ireland’s most precious terrain and ensuring that it can never be developed or destroyed. A perfect Irish gift forever!

Nestled within the Glens of Antrim, one of the most scenic destinations in the world, Emerald Heritage land plots are available in three sizes, 1, 4 and 9 sq ft, and will be yours to hold in perpetuity - a perfect gift for those with Irish heritage wishing to claim back some of the terrains of their ancestry.

Prices start at just $50 and as well as being a steal, by purchasing a piece of this land in Glendun, the seventh of the nine famous Glens of Antrim, you're protecting the land from a developer's digger and keeping it in its natural perfection forever.

And if you do purchase a piece of the land you will find yourself with your very own little title as on becoming a certified Irish landowner, you will then be able to call yourself a "Squireen."

Emerald Heritage landowners will receive a pack containing:

• A master title deed with their choice of title: Squireen, Squire or Squiress. (This can be used to change your title on bank accounts, utility bills and other forms of documentation if you so wished.)

• A legal certificate of sale, on velum parchment, including GPS co-ordinates so that you may locate your plot

• An A3-size personalized map of the land (111/2 x 161/2 inches)

• A host of information about the area and its history, including directions to the land.

You will also find a personalized Master Title Deed.

“Anyone can rightly refer to themselves as a Squireen, but we felt that extending the Irish tradition of a landowner title such as Squireen, Squire or Squiress is just great fun and something that we felt our customers from all over the world would really enjoy,” said Lyn Nelson Founder of Emerald Heritage.

Ownership of an Emerald Heritage land plot will not only ensure the protection of the land from the increasing threat of deforestation, it will also ensure it can never be purchased for development.

Lyn says, “The protection and enhancement of Irish landscape was the primary motive in the formation of Emerald Heritage. We want our community of Squireens to become the largest group of conservationists Ireland has ever seen.”

What's not to love!

For more information visit emerald-heritage.com.

*Originally published in 2015.