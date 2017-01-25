Belfast has made Travel and Leisure magazine’s “50 Places to Travel in 2017” list. This annual list is comprised of the world’s finest destinations for food, culture and hidden wonders.

Belfast is home to some outstanding dining options including their two Michelin-starred restaurants, OX and EIPIC, which should certainly satisfy your appetite. For nightlife, Travel and Leisure recommend visiting The Muddlers Club in the famed Cathedral Quarter as well as Vandal, a pizza place decorated with graffiti which turns into a late-night club, so release your inner hipster.

If you are looking for something a bit different then you should try Seedhead, an arts organization which offers “street-art tours and hosts pop-up cabarets around the city.” With such a rich heritage it is not surprising that Belfast is home to many museums, both art and historical. Titanic Belfast is one of the 'must see' attractions in the city and is located in the Titanic Quarter. It was the winner of the “World's Leading Visitor Attraction” by World Travel Awards in 2016.

For all the movie buffs, Belfast is home to the Bullitt Hotel, near Victoria Square and was inspired by the Steve McQueen classic from the 1960’s. This no nonsense hotel offers everything you need for your stay without any of the frills.

Northern Ireland’s capital boasts many amazing 'must see' locations that has helped it rank alongside other major cities like Belgrade in Serbia, Cape Town in South Africa and Montevideo in Uruguay.

Since 2016, an action plan called the “Cultural Framework for Belfast” has been initiated so that by 2020, “everyone in Belfast experiences and is inspired by our city’s diverse and distinctive culture and arts.” This plan outlines four main themes to drive the city forward. The themes include distinctly Belfast, inspiring communities, attracting audiences and strengthening the sector.

Belfast has experienced many years of conflict and destruction through the period known as “The Troubles” but has blossomed in the arts and culture, as well as industry and innovation. It has become one of the top places to see on the island of Ireland over the past number of years.

