Happy Easter! We hope you're enjoying all the great food and chocolate today and that the Easter egg hunts are going well. While Christmas may be known for its Christmas cracker jokes, Easter has some great ones, too. Here are some of the best that are sure to keep your kids laughing today.



1. What do you get if you pour hot water down a rabbit hole?

Hot cross bunnies!



2. How does the Easter Bunny stay fit?

EGG-xercise and HARE-robics!

3. What's the difference between a counterfeit dollar bill and a crazy rabbit?

One is bad money, the other is a mad bunny!

4. Why did the Easter egg hide?

He was a little chicken!

5. Knock knock

Who's there?

Esther

Esther who?

Esther Bunny!

6. Why shouldn’t you tell an Easter egg a joke?

It might crack up!

7. How did the Easter Bunny rate the Easter parade?

Eggscellent

8. What do you call a rabbit that tells good jokes?

A funny bunny!

9. What’s the best way to send a letter to the Easter Bunny?

Hare mail!

10. How does the Easter Bunny travel?

By hare plane!

Source: Activity Village.

* Originally published in 2013.