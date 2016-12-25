These jokes are so silly, even the cat will laugh.iStock

Love them or hate them, cheesy, silly jokes are all part of the good cheer during the festive season. After the success of my first selection I put together another list of ten stupid Christmas jokes. Enjoy!

1. Q: What do elves learn in school?
A: The Elf-abet!

2. Q: If athletes get athletes foot, what do astronauts get?
A: Missile toe!

3. Q: What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire?
A: Frostbite.

4. Q: Why does Santa have three gardens?
A: So he can ho-ho-ho.

5. Q: Where do polar bears vote?
A: The North Pole.

6. Q: What do you get if you deep fry Santa Claus?
A: Crisp Cringle.

7. Q: What do you call people who are afraid of Santa Claus?
A: Claustrophobic.

8. Q: If Santa rode a motorcycle, what kind would it be?
A: A Holly Davidson.

9. Q: What did the grape say to the raisin?
A: 'Tis the season to be jelly.

10. Q: What do you call a bunch of grandmasters of chess bragging about their games in a hotel lobby?
A: Chess nuts boasting in an open foyer!

