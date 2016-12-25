Love them or hate them, cheesy, silly jokes are all part of the good cheer during the festive season. After the success of my first selection I put together another list of ten stupid Christmas jokes. Enjoy!
1. Q: What do elves learn in school?
A: The Elf-abet!
2. Q: If athletes get athletes foot, what do astronauts get?
A: Missile toe!
3. Q: What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire?
A: Frostbite.
4. Q: Why does Santa have three gardens?
A: So he can ho-ho-ho.
5. Q: Where do polar bears vote?
A: The North Pole.
6. Q: What do you get if you deep fry Santa Claus?
A: Crisp Cringle.
7. Q: What do you call people who are afraid of Santa Claus?
A: Claustrophobic.
8. Q: If Santa rode a motorcycle, what kind would it be?
A: A Holly Davidson.
9. Q: What did the grape say to the raisin?
A: 'Tis the season to be jelly.
10. Q: What do you call a bunch of grandmasters of chess bragging about their games in a hotel lobby?
A: Chess nuts boasting in an open foyer!
