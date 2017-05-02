“Do not resent growing old. Many are denied the privilege.”iStock

When it comes to death the Irish really know how to deliver a great send-off. From the traditional wake to a poignant eulogy, the Irish don’t only mourn the death of a loved one but celebrate their life through stories and remembrance.

There are many Irish sayings that people have coined over the years which are both beautiful and witty. With the Easter and its emphasis on death and resurrection just finished, we at IrishCentral decided to put together a list of the best Irish sayings concerning death.

Daffodils soaking up the Spring sun
Daffodils soaking up the Spring sun

“'Tis better to buy a small bouquet and give to your friend this very day, than a bushel of roses white and red to lay on his coffin after he's dead.”

“Do not resent growing old. Many are denied the privilege.”

A quick cheers with two pints of Guinness
A quick cheers with two pints of Guinness

“When we drink, we get drunk. When we get drunk, we fall asleep. When we fall asleep, we commit no sin. When we commit no sin, we go to heaven. So, let's all get drunk, and go to heaven!”

Hand held up towards the sun and clouds
Hand held up towards the sun and clouds

“May you have food and raiment, a soft pillow for your head. May you be forty years in heaven before the devil knows you’re dead.”

A person raising a pint of Guinness
A person raising a pint of Guinness

“Here’s to a long life and a merry one, a quick death and an easy one, a pretty girl and an honest one, a cold beer and another one.”

Couple holding hands on a park bench
Couple holding hands on a park bench

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.”

Harbor at the coast of Dingle in Ireland
Harbor at the coast of Dingle in Ireland

“Health and a long life to you. Land without rent to you. A child every year to you.And if you can’t go to heaven, may you at least die in Ireland.”

Perfectly cooked sliced beef steak
Perfectly cooked sliced beef steak

“Here’s to beefsteak when you’re hungry, whiskey when you’re dry, all the women you’ll ever want, and heaven when you die.”

A bed and breakfast sign for an Inn
A bed and breakfast sign for an Inn

“When you reach the inn of death, I hope it's closing time.”

Several Guinness lined up to enjoy
Several Guinness lined up to enjoy

“There are several good reasons for drinking and one has just entered my head. If a man can’t drink when he’s living, then how the heck can he drink when he’s dead.”

A man reading a newspaper with a look of shock
A man reading a newspaper with a look of shock

"There is no such thing as bad publicity except your own obituary."

