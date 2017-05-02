When it comes to death the Irish really know how to deliver a great send-off. From the traditional wake to a poignant eulogy, the Irish don’t only mourn the death of a loved one but celebrate their life through stories and remembrance.

There are many Irish sayings that people have coined over the years which are both beautiful and witty. With the Easter and its emphasis on death and resurrection just finished, we at IrishCentral decided to put together a list of the best Irish sayings concerning death.

“'Tis better to buy a small bouquet and give to your friend this very day, than a bushel of roses white and red to lay on his coffin after he's dead.”

“Do not resent growing old. Many are denied the privilege.”

“When we drink, we get drunk. When we get drunk, we fall asleep. When we fall asleep, we commit no sin. When we commit no sin, we go to heaven. So, let's all get drunk, and go to heaven!”

“May you have food and raiment, a soft pillow for your head. May you be forty years in heaven before the devil knows you’re dead.”

“Here’s to a long life and a merry one, a quick death and an easy one, a pretty girl and an honest one, a cold beer and another one.”

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.”

“Health and a long life to you. Land without rent to you. A child every year to you.And if you can’t go to heaven, may you at least die in Ireland.”

“Here’s to beefsteak when you’re hungry, whiskey when you’re dry, all the women you’ll ever want, and heaven when you die.”

“When you reach the inn of death, I hope it's closing time.”

“There are several good reasons for drinking and one has just entered my head. If a man can’t drink when he’s living, then how the heck can he drink when he’s dead.”

"There is no such thing as bad publicity except your own obituary."

