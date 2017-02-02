The Claddagh ring is one of Ireland’s greatest traditions and is worn by many to symbolize the love, loyalty and friendship that they value in their lives.

The ring is made up of a heart in the center (representing love), a crown perched on top of the heart (for loyalty) and the ring band finishes with a pair of hands holding up the heart and crown (to symbolize friendship).

This motif of the ring is explained as "Let Love and Friendship reign."

The style of ring was first produced in the small Galway fishing town of Claddagh in the 17th century and has been a symbol of love ever since, leading to the reinterpretation of the Claddagh in everything from other types of jewelry to gravestones.

The Claddagh ring can be worn by anybody, but the way a person wears it tells others of their relationship status.

There are apparently four ways to wear the ring:

- On the right hand with the point of the heart toward the fingertips, the wearer is single and may be looking for love.

- On the right hand with the point of the heart toward the wrist, the wearer is in a relationship.

- On the left hand with the point of the heart toward the fingertips, the wearer is engaged.

- On the left hand with the point of the heart toward the wrist, the wearer is married.

With the fantastic ways in which the simple Irish Claddagh is now being redesigned and remodeled it would make a great addition to anybody’s left hand.

These beautiful rings are available to purchase at IrishCentral. Shop here.