Hooray, it’s May! If someone dear to you was born this month, you’re probably wondering what to get them. For anyone who’s passionate about Ireland or their Irish heritage, as well as their status as a May baby, the May Claddagh birthstone ring is the perfect gift.

With the emerald as its center stone, so reminiscent of the Emerald Isle itself, the May Claddagh birthstone might just be the most special of them all (but don’t go telling that to people born in any of the other 11 months).

Symbolism abounds in this lovely ring. The iconic Irish Claddagh historically represents love (the heart), loyalty (the crown) and friendship (the hands), while the birthstone heart symbolizes your special month and the strengths and qualities associated with it. As for the emerald, with its green hue heralding the start of spring, this rare gemstone is associated with rebirth, revitalization, prosperity and love.

Where do birthstones come from? Initially, the gemstones were tied to the zodiac signs, and people were encouraged to wear the corresponding stone as each phase passed, but eventually the stones were tied to the 12 months of the year, and the tradition began of wearing the stone for the month of one's birth to afford you good luck and protection throughout the year.