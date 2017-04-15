Editor's Note: One hundred and one years ago this month, from April 24 to 29, the Easter Rising took place, changing the nation of Ireland forever. In the run up to that historic anniversary, we take a look back at some significant incidents and snippets from that time - from newspapers coverage to little-known facts, individual acts of heroism to how the actions of those who lost their lives changed history.

The streets of Dublin are filled with history – some echoing the past clearly, others concealing their secrets from the past to the casual passerby.

This year, as Ireland marks the centenary of the 1916 Easter Rising, the streets are more alive with history than ever.

In celebration of this, Google has created a virtual tour, narrated by Hollywood’s favorite Dubliner, Colin Farrell, of all the Dublin sites of the 1916 Rising.

The feature, titled Dublin Rising 1916 – 2016, allows users to explore the city both as it was then and it is now (thanks, Google Street View!), bringing places like the GPO and the Richmond Barracks to life via videos and audio clips, photos and quotes.

Google collaborated with a range of historians, as well as the National Library of Ireland, Ireland’s Military Archives, and the Abbey Theatre.

Farrell was thrilled to be part of the project, commenting "Growing up in Dublin, the events of 1916 are a key part of our schooling and culture.

"I'm glad now that anyone around the world can learn more about it and see why it had such an impact on modern day Ireland just by picking up their phone or computer."

At the launch of Dublin Rising 1916 – 2016, held in Dublin yesterday, Taoiseach Enda Kenny lauded the unique online experience and thanked Google for “enabling all the people of Ireland, the diaspora and others around the world to commemorate, learn about and explore the events of 1916 and the 100 years since then and to celebrate the country we are today.”

To take the full tour, click here

* Originally published in 2016.