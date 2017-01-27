One week ago today, Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America. Depending on your perspective, it probably feels either like it's been a lot longer than one week or no time at all.

Lots has happened over the past seven days: Trump gave perhaps the most nationalist presidential address in American history, Micheal Flatley performed at Trump's inaugural ball, historic women's marches flooded the streets in DC and around the world, Trump and his team spent a lot of time arguing about the size of the crowd at his inauguration, and Trump issued a flurry of executive actions on the Affordable Care Act, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Dakota Access and Keystone pipelines, the border wall against Mexico, the persecution of undocumented immigrants, and much more.

So, how do you think he's doing? Take IrishCentral's poll, below, and share your thoughts in the comment section.