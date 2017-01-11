The Irish Government disbursed $158 (€150 million) on humanitarian aid to troubled parts of the world, helping millions of the world’s poorest people in the process.

The figures released by the Department of Foreign affairs show that the crisis in Syria received the largest sum of money from Irish Aid, with $26.5 (€25.4) million spent this year - slightly exceeding its pledge last year to spend $21 (€20) million in 2016. Projects include $526,000 (€500,000) on facilities to provide clean drinking water and sanitation for the 35,000 people living in a displaced person’s camp in Azraq, Jordan.

South Sudan is the country which received the second highest amount of Irish Aid last year, benefiting from $11. 58 (€11) million in help. The Irish Government envisages spending $86 (€82) million between 2016-20 in Africa’s newest independent country. Since it separated from northern Sudan the civil war has not stopped and an estimated 2.2 million people have been displaced. With that in mind Ireland has spent million helping to provide people with safe drinking water, sanitation and nutrition for growing children.

It’s neighbor to the east, Ethiopia, is also a large recipient of Irish Aid, with just under $7 (€6.6) million spent in a country that was devastated by heavy flooding in June this year. Trucks proudly emblazoned with the tricolor transported 23 tonnes worth of blankets, tent, kitchen equipment and mosquito nets raced to reach victims as soon as they could.

Somalia too received substantial funds from Irish Aid - $6.2 (€5.9) million this year alone although the Department of Foreign Affair’s own website does not detail where exactly they spent the funds.

A further $10.5 (€10) million was committed by the Government to Irish Aid for it to spend in 2017, bringing Ireland closer to its target of spending at least 0.7% of its budget on international aid.

