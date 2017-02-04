Ireland crashed to a shock defeat against Scotland in the first game of the 2017 Six Nations rugby championship. The game was a home one for Scotland, played at Murrayfield.

Second half tries from Paddy Jackson and Ian Henderson signaled an incredible Irish comeback after trailing by 13 points at the break.

A powerful second half comeback saw them leading by 22- 21 as time was running out.

Ireland are sleeping as a simple lineout gives Dunbar an easy chance to go over. https://t.co/xfYt0q8HLB pic.twitter.com/k49FaWpPgu — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) February 4, 2017

However, Scotland regained the momentum with an extraordinary closing ten minutes adding two penalties to their total to run out deserving winners 27-22.

Half-time: Scotland 21-8 Ireland. The fans rise to their feet after a thrilling half. https://t.co/xfYt0q8HLB pic.twitter.com/1IgoPKkwtr — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) February 4, 2017

After their historic victory over the All Blacks in Chicago last Fall, Ireland were tipped to win the six nations this year but this will be a bitter disappointment.

Ireland crash to 27-22 defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield in their Six Nations opener.https://t.co/oXTFCeKX7q #RTERugby pic.twitter.com/Ke9Q17F9Rz — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) February 4, 2017

The absence of key out half Johnny Sexton no doubt made their task harder but this Scottish team, unlike so many others over the years, showed guts and grit to claim a famous victory.