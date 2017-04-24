Celtic defeated Rangers 2-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday, but it was an obscene banner hung by Rangers fans attacking Martin McGuinness that made the news.

“Martin McGuinness sucks c**** in hell” read the banner, which was placed on a busy overpass, on Sunday morning, in Glasgow before the game. Two more banners saying, “No surrender Rangers F.C” and “Baillieston True Blues WATP” were also hung on the bridge.

Celtic FC, founded by Irish priests, and Rangers, a Protestant club, have been arch enemies since they first met in 1888. In recent years Celtic has been ascendant.

The images appeared on Twitter account “Football Away Days” around 9am.

They were posted with the caption: “Banners some Rangers fans have put up in Glasgow this morning.”

On social media, the public reacted angrily. Paul Brown wrote: “And the bile begins.” Kevin McManus wrote: “Horrendous”, while Pat O’Hara posted “Let the battle commence”.

Police later confirmed that the banners were removed.

A spokeswoman said “Police were made aware of the banners and they were removed by partner agency.

“There will be no further police action at this time.”

The Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister passed away last month after a brief illness. A record 25,000 attended his funeral in Derry. His mourners included former United States President Bill Clinton and ex-first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond.