It has been just over one month since the death of Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, and those whom he led and those who admired his legacy are still feeling the impact of his loss, due to complications from amyloidosis.

This coming Monday, April 24, the 101st anniversary of the start of Ireland’s 1916 Easter Rising, a Month’s Mind memorial mass will be held in McGuinness’ honor at the famous St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.

Organized by the New York County division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the mass offers the Irish American community the chance to reflect and pay their respects. It will feature a eulogy by former Senator George Mitchell, who served as Special Advisor to President Clinton on Ireland, and from 1996 to 2000 as the Independent Chairman of the Northern Ireland Peace Talks, which resulted in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

The Month’s Mind is a Catholic, and especially Irish Catholic, tradition in which the departed are remembered and reflected upon by family and friend with a special mass held one month after their death.

Northern Ireland’s Minister for Finance Máirtín Ó Muilleoir, a fellow member of McGuinness’ Sinn Féin party, was in New York this week and took a moment to speak with IrishCentral about McGuinness’ legacy for the Irish in America.

On Monday, prior to the mass, IrishCentral will be hosting a Facebook Live discussion about McGuinnes’ life and legacy featuring Irish Senator (TD) Mary Lou McDonald, Deputy Leader of Sinn Féin. Tune in via our Facebook page at 4pm EST to watch.

See event details about the memorial mass here.