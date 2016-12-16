The warring sides in the New York City St. Patrick’s Day parade were back in court again last Friday, and Bronx Supreme Court Judge Robert Johnson delivered a stern message to attorney Francis X. Young, acting on behalf of the plaintiffs – do not return to court in an attempt to rush a decision.

Young, counsel for former Parade and Celebration Committee Chairman John Dunleavy and the parade’s affiliated organizations that are seeking to wrest more control over the march from the Board of Directors, sought the meeting with Johnson with an emergency order to show cause, urging that the judge offer a decision on the lawsuit that Dunleavy and the affiliates filed against Board of Directors Chairman Dr. John Lahey and board member Frank Comerford in October of 2015.

Sources told the Irish Voice that Johnson was “irritated” by Young’s request, and told him in no uncertain terms that he will not consider letters or any other affidavits signed by those wanting a quick decision.

“If his aim is to rush the judge, Mr. Young is going about it in the wrong way. The judge will not be swayed,” a source said.

Last week, the parade announced that the 2017 march will be dedicated to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York and to the New York State Police. Both of the organizations will turn 100 next year.

A press release from the parade also noted that the board unanimously voted to name Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York, as an aide-at-large.

“Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York and the New York State Police represent the values of faith and service which Irish Americans celebrate on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Lahey. “We honor the outstanding men and women of these organizations, people who live the Christian ideals of compassion and selfless service.”

The aides to 2017 grand marshal Michael Dowling, chairman and CEO of Northwell Health, were announced at a meeting of the parade board and the affiliates earlier this month.

They are: Michael Cremin from the Knights of St. Patrick; Kevin Ellis from Westchester County; Therese (Terry) Meyer from Orange County; Ann Clarke from Richmond County; Garrett Doyle from the United Irish Counties; Tom McKenna from Suffolk County; Edward C.J. Meehan from New York County; Peter Begley from Nassau County; Daniel Donovan from Bronx County; Tom Crockett from Kings County; Thomas Brendan Jones from Queens County; Helen Kilgallen Murphy from Rockland County; Brian Coughlan from the Grand Council.