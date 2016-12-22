Pat Hickey, former Olympic Council of Ireland (OIC) president who slipped quietly back into Ireland following his detention for nearly five months in Brazil, repeated that he is innocent of alleged ticket-touting at the Rio games during the summer.

He said in a statement to The Irish Times that he “will do everything possible to clear my name.”

After his return on Sunday evening, on a low-cost Ryanair flight from London where he stayed for a few days following his departure from Rio on December 14, Hickey happily posed for photographs outside his Dublin home on Monday.

He declined to comment on the events in Rio and spoke only to wish the photographers a happy Christmas.

In his earlier statement he said, “I have returned to Ireland where I will undergo ongoing medical treatment under the care of my medical consultant. It has been an extremely traumatic few months for myself and my family.

“Once again I wish to state that I am totally innocent of all charges against me. I intend to adhere to any requests made by the Brazilian authorities and I will do everything possible to clear my name so that I can, in due course, get on with my life with my wife and family.”

The 71-year-old acknowledged the assistance of the International Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), which put up the €410,000 bail bond demanded by a Rio court in order for his passport to be returned so he could leave Brazil on medical grounds.

That bond will be surrendered should Hickey fail to return to Rio to face the charges, although a court date has yet to be set.

Hickey was arrested on the morning of August 17 at his five-star hotel in Rio by police after they were told by his wife that he had left the country.

Hickey, who temporarily stood down as OCI president following his arrest, last week confirmed he will not be seeking re-election at February’s extraordinary general meeting. It means an end to his reign as OCI president, a position he has held largely unchallenged since 1989.

Brazilian prosecutors have charged Hickey and the nine others with ticket scalping, conspiracy and ambush marketing. All have denied any wrongdoing.