U2 frontman Bono was front and center in his criticism of Donald Trump prior to the election, telling Charlie Rose that Trump “is potentially the worst idea that ever happened to America. He could destroy it."

On Monday night in Los Angeles, in his first public comments since Trump’s White House victory, Bono had words of advice.

“I say to the president-elect: Look across to women. Make equality a priority. It is the only way forward. The train is leaving the station. Be on it or be under it,” Bono said in a speech at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where he was named as the first male recipient of one of the magazine’s honors.

Bono alluded to Trump, without mentioning him by name, in many parts of his speech.

“There is nowhere on Earth where women have the same opportunities as men, and that unless we address this problem, both women and men together—our world will continue down this misogynistic, violent, and impoverished path. Sounds like 2016 to me. What a year,” he said.

“In Europe, we’ve seen hate attacks and neo-Nazis on the rise, and in America, you have the first R-rated election—not suitable for children. An NC-17 election.

“And 2016 might have been the year when I stopped believing Martin Luther King Jr. when he said, ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’ This might be the year when I stop believing that progress for equality was inevitable—that the momentum is unstoppable.”