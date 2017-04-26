Members of the Ancient order of Hibernians in Suffolk County, NY gathered Sunday for their annual commemoration of 1916 Proclamation signatory Tom Clarke and his wife, Kathleen Daly Clarke.

The Clarkes owned a farm in Manorville, Long Island in the early years of the last century and a monument made of Wicklow granite today fronts the onetime Clarke property.

The monument was unveiled exactly thirty years ago and Sunday’s gathering duly marked the standout anniversary.

