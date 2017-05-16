Bronx Irish bartender Michael Moriarty is $7 million richer after buying a scratch-off ticket while out washing his laundry. Moriarty decided to try his luck on the $7,000,000 Cash Blowout ticket. The ticket contained the winning combination earning the 56-year-old a $ 7 million payday.

“I dropped off my laundry down the street and decided to stop into the gift shop and buy a Lottery ticket,” explained Moriarty. “I never played this ticket before so I was shocked when I realized I won the jackpot.”

Moriarty purchased his ticket at the Woodlawn Gift Shop on Katonah Avenue in the Bronx. “I am a very punctual person and I had plans to meet my daughter. Scratching off the ticket made me two minutes late meeting her!”

The $7 million top prize on the $7,000,000 Cash Blowout ticket is paid out as a one-time lump sum payment. Moriarty will receive $4,361,280 after required withholdings.

“I honestly have no clue what I will do with the winnings. To start, I’ll take care of my family. I’ll have to think about what I’ll do after that.”

Moriarty is the 27th New York Lottery player to win a prize of $1,000,000 or more in 2017.

Source: The New York Lottery