A video of a woman having sex with an Irish policeman (garda) on top of a police car hood has been deleted, but the woman in the starring role has promised "plenty more to come." She says the cop was real, not an actor.

The “garda porn” video attracted huge attention and is reported to have dramatized a woman being arrested and handcuffed by a garda. The woman is then read her rights before the pair had sex on the hood of his cop car.

Writing on her profile page, ‘Carla4Garda’ promised fans it was not the last they would see of her.

"So the videos have been removed,” she wrote. “Never mind, there's plenty more to come."

The videos’ deletion seems to have gone down badly with viewers; "That's a pity, any way to see them somewhere else? Such a pity," one wrote.

"You go girl," another mused.

Sunday World Uniform obsessed Carla4Garda says Ireland needs to “lighten up” https://t.co/3d863a7nOO pic.twitter.com/5V6uR5jSjQ — Latest Irish News (@24IrishNews) April 18, 2017

Speaking to the Irish Star, Carla said she did it because while she could find porn videos with British policeman starring, there were none involving Ireland’s Garda Síochána.

"Everyone deserves a break and they can do what they like on their break.

"I messaged the garda and asked him if he wanted to make a video, and he was well game.

"We came to an understanding that his face would not be shown and that he would not be identifiable in anyway.

"Ireland needs to lighten up and have more fun.

"I am a very sexual person. One of my interests are policemen.

"When I went looking for garda porn, I couldn't find anything. In the UK they have police porn or fake police porn. Here there is nothing."

However, were the guard to be identified, he would almost certainly face disciplinary measures and could even be fired.

"If the alleged Garda involved in the video was identified and apprehended he could well find himself facing serious disciplinary charges for bringing the gardaí into disrepute by assisting in the filming of rape fantasies," a legal source told the Irish Mirror.

H/T: The Irish Mirror