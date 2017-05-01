Supporting Ireland and America’s rich history, American students over the age of 18 can travel to Ireland and intern or work abroad for up to twelve months. The Working Holiday Authorization visa is routinely used by students from all over America, to support their degree with a summer internship or work placement, to increase their employability or to experience a new culture.

To avail of this partnership, you must be a US citizen, over the age of 18 and in full-time post high school education – in or outside of the USA. Americans who have graduated in the past 12 months are also eligible. This visa can be used to work in any field you wish, to complete an internship or any professional training required by your university.

If you fit the above criteria all you need to do is apply for a WHA (working holiday authorization.)

You can apply for this directly through your relevant consulate or embassy.

What you’ll need to apply for a Working Holiday Authorization

The appropriate forms, which you can download from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

A photocopy of your American passport. Your passport must be valid for at least 12 months after your ticketed date of arrival in Ireland.

An up to date CV complete with 2 references and evidence that you are a student, or that you have completed study within the past 12 months.

Proof that you have at least $4,000. This must be proved with an original bank statement.

A non-refundable fee of up to $360. This cost will depend on your location in the USA.

Once your WHA application is confirmed you will need to provide return airline tickets and proof of travel insurance. If both are accepted as valid by your consulate or embassy your WHA will be issued and you’re now valid to work in Ireland.

You do not need to confirm a job before you arrive in Ireland but do remember to register with the with the Garda Naturalization and Immigration Bureau in Dublin or their nearest Garda Síochána District Headquarters Station once you arrive in the country. Registration is essential and will cost €300.

If you are an American student or recent graduate it is easy to work in Ireland, simply apply for your WHA, wait for your application to be confirmed and then provide your flight and insurance details.

