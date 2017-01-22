An Irish Wolfhound has been awarded the Guinness World Record for having the longest dog tail in the world.

The dog, named Keon, has a tale that is over two-and-a-half feet, reports Dogs Today Magazine. A vet measured his tail from tip to base and proclaimed that it was 30.2 long, not including the hair.

Keon beat the previous world record, which was also held by a Wolfhound, by 1.7 inches.

Keon lives with his family in Westerlo, Belgium. According to his owner, Keon’s name is Irish and means “courageous warrior" -- although the owner says he is really a "gentle giant."

The Irish Wolfhound was originally a war dog that used to drag men off horseback or off chariots. They were also used as hunting and guard dogs, and their name originates from this purpose — wolf hunting with dogs.

The breed is very old. It is believed the large hounds were brought to Ireland as early as 7000 BC.

The Irish Wolfhound is considered by the American Kennel Club to be the tallest of all dog breeds. The club describes the breed as, "Of great size and commanding appearance, the Irish Wolfhound is remarkable in combining power and swiftness with keen sight.”

You can find out more about Keon and see his long tail in action in the video below.