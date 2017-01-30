How Guinness brewers improved the perfect pint of plain (VIDEO)

Launched in 1959, Guinness Draught Stout is the world's first-ever nitro beer. For the stout’s first 200 years, most Guinness was sold by the bottle, but in the 1950s there was increasing demand for a draught version of Guinness.

However, Guinness stout was far too lively to be dispensed with standard C02. So after nearly 10 years of research led by mathematician-turned-brewer Michael Ash, Guinness developed a way to draught beer using nitrogen. In just a few years, Draught Stout became the most popular Guinness beer. This nitrogen infusion is what gives Draught Stout its legendary head, creamy mouth feel and cascading surge-and-settle effect.

