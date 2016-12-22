Video of a 10-year-old girl in Northern Ireland singing Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah at her school’s Christmas recital has gone viral, and with good reason - it’s absolutely electrifying.

Kaylee Rodgers, from Donaghadee, County Down, is autistic and has ADHD, and has used her tremendous singing gift as a way to build confidence.

Her school principal, Colin Millar, told ITV just how far Kaylee has come since she started attending Killard House Special School three years ago.

“For a child who came in P4 and would really talk, wouldn’t really read out in class, to stand and perform in front of an audience is amazing,” he said. “It takes a lot of effort on Kaylee’s part.”

The video of Kaylee singing with her school’s choir has been viewed over one million times in three days, with people on Facebook commenting that Leonard Cohen would be proud.

Kaylee herself is in awe of how far the video has spread, telling UTV “It was really amazing how many views I got. I just loved doing it.”

Way to go, Kaylee!