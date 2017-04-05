Ireland’s famous food manufacturer Clonakilty Food Co. have just introduced a brand new item to their impressive collection.

Clonakilty Black pudding Sausages are the latest addition to their award winning range combining two of the Cork company’s most popular products, their black pudding and pork sausages. Clonakilty Food Co. are also renowned for their bacon rashers, bacon joints and white pudding.

Unlike many black pudding manufacturers, Clonakilty Food Co. use beef as opposed to pork in their ingredients, which along with their secret mix of spices adds to their distinguished taste. Combining this with their famed pork sausages the company hope to make a new food staple to the Irish family home.

The co-founder of Clonakilty, Colette Twomey said: "We are very excited to launch our new Clonakilty Blackpudding Sausages. The combination of our Clonakilty sausage and Black pudding come together to create an all new taste experience which I hope you will enjoy.

"Over the years we have continued to develop new products, including white pudding, sausages and rashers and bacon. The Blackpudding sausage is the first in our exciting new Butcher Shop Recipe range and we looking forward to launching other new products in the future.

"My family and I are incredibly proud of the history of our company, and we wish to continue to bring you quality new Irish products for generations to come."

After taking over the recipe which originated in the town of Clonakilty, County Cork, in the 1880’s, Colette and her family formed Clonakilty Food Co. Since establishing themselves in the 1980’s the Twomey family have developed their brand into a worldwide success.

From here the company has developed many products adding only Irish beef and pork to their range. Clonakilty products can be purchased across the globe in many different regions including parts of Europe, Australia and United Arab Emirates.

Unfortunately due to the stringent restrictions on importing meat products to the USA, people this side of the pond will not be able to try this tasty new treat, which is all the more reason to book a trip to Ireland this year.

Why not try Clonakilty sausage and pudding rolls, a combination of gluten free sausage meat and Clonakilty black and white pudding all wrapped in a light puff pastry. The nice and easy recipe from the folks at Clonakilty Food Co.

Ingredients:

200g readymade Jusrol puff pastry

50g Clonakilty Blackpudding

50g Clonakilty Whitepudding

4 Clonakilty Gluten Free sausages

Pinch dried Thyme

Teaspoon of sesame seeds

Egg white for brushing

Method:

Remove the skin from the sausages and place in a bowl.

Crumble both the black and white pudding into the bowl and sprinkle on a pinch of thyme.

Mash the mix up with fork.

Cut the puff pastry into 4 inch wide strips ( you'll need 6 pieces of pastry so divide the 200g into 6 squares if you like).

Place some of the sausage/pudding mix onto each piece of pastry.

Roll the pastry over the mix and once complete press the raw edge together with a fork to seal the pastry.

Brush each roll with the egg white and sprinkle over the sesame seeds.

Place on an oven tray and bake in the centre of the oven at 180 for 15 to 20 minutes.

Is Clonakilty your number one choice for these Irish favorites? Let us know in the comments below.