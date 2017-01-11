You’ve almost made it half-way through January. So, how are those New Year’s resolutions going? If you’re feeling a bit deflated about your New Year, new healthier you resolutions maybe you should look for inspiration in some new recipes.

Ditch your boring boxed cereal for breakfast and whip up something really interesting and full of goodness.

Irish top model turned celebrity chef Roz Purcell has got you covered.

Super green breakfast bowl

Ingredients

200ml coconut milk

2 tbsp. whole chia seeds

2 tbsp. desiccated coconut

10g super green mix

1/2 grated pink lady apple

1 tsp. raw honey or maple

Method

- First, stir the coconut milk and the super greens mix until the powder is fully dissolved and the liquid is a light green colour.

- Add in the rest of the ingredients and give a good solid stir.

- Place in the fridge overnight.

- Add your desired toppings and enjoy on the go or with a nice cup of green tea. I decked mine out with some activated granola, hemp seeds, cacao nibs and dried raspberry.

* Roz Purcell is one of Ireland’s most successful models and was the 2010 winner of Miss Universe Ireland. She now adds celebrity chef to her resume with her cooking blog, Natural Born Feeder.

