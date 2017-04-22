New York City is getting its first “Barlour” — an ice cream parlor featuring delicious booze-infused frozen treats.

Tipsy Scoop, which already sells its alcoholic ice-cream in select grocery stores, is opening an ice cream shop on East 26th Street near Third Avenue.

New flavors to be featured in the shop include Irish Coffee, which is infused with Irish whiskey and coffee liqueur, and the Boilermaker, which is coffee ice cream infused with stout beer and Irish whiskey.

The spiked frozen desserts will be offered in scoops, ice cream sandwiches, and cakes. Ice cream flights of four flavors served in chocolate and sprinkles-rimmed shot glasses will also be sold, reports AM New York.

Only those 21 and older will be able to purchase.

Tipsy Scoop’s Ice Cream Barlour opens its doors on May 7. The first 25 customers to arrive on opening day will receive $1 ice cream scoops, and the first 50 customers will get a Tipsy Scoop tank or tote.

For more information, visit tipsyscoop.com.

H/T The Daily Meal