Today is National Burger Day! A day of appreciation for hamburgers. The term hamburger is derived from the city of Hamburg, Germany, where beef from Hamburg cows was minced and formed into patties to make Hamburg steaks... but of course where does the best beef and beer in the world come from. Why, Ireland of course.
As we prepare for the Memorial Day holiday and move towards Father's Day, people across the United States begin to dust off the grills, grab their tongs and spatulas, and start the summertime BBQ season.
To get the barbeque season started right the Guinness Storehouse, Ireland's number one tourist attraction, is spreading the love with some Guinness-inspired recipes for the summer.
Straight from the Storehouse’s Executive Chef, Justin O’Connor here’s a recipe for Guinness beef burgers.
Ingredients
2 lb mince beef
50 ml Guinness Foreign Extra Stout
1 oz bread crumbs
Splash of Tabasco sauce
Sprig of fresh thyme chopped
Splash Worcestershire sauce
Salt and pepper
Method
- In a bowl mix all ingredients together until all mixed through. Do not over mix.
- Mold into desired size. Grill on both sides.
Comments