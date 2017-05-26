Today is National Burger Day! A day of appreciation for hamburgers. The term hamburger is derived from the city of Hamburg, Germany, where beef from Hamburg cows was minced and formed into patties to make Hamburg steaks... but of course where does the best beef and beer in the world come from. Why, Ireland of course.

As we prepare for the Memorial Day holiday and move towards Father's Day, people across the United States begin to dust off the grills, grab their tongs and spatulas, and start the summertime BBQ season.

To get the barbeque season started right the Guinness Storehouse, Ireland’s number one tourist attraction, is spreading the love with some Guinness-inspired recipes for the summer.

Straight from the Storehouse’s Executive Chef, Justin O’Connor here’s a recipe for Guinness beef burgers.

Ingredients

2 lb mince beef

50 ml Guinness Foreign Extra Stout

1 oz bread crumbs

Splash of Tabasco sauce

Sprig of fresh thyme chopped

Splash Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper

Method

- In a bowl mix all ingredients together until all mixed through. Do not over mix.

- Mold into desired size. Grill on both sides.

People across the United States begin to dust off the grills, grab their tongs and spatulas, and start the summertime BBQ season.To get the barbeque season started right the Guinness Storehouse, Ireland’s number one tourist attraction, is spreading the love with some Guinness-inspired recipes for the summer.

Straight from the Storehouse’s Executive Chef, Justin O’Connor here’s a recipe for Guinness beef burgers.

Ingredients

2 lb mince beef

50 ml Guinness Foreign Extra Stout

1 oz bread crumbs

Splash of Tabasco sauce

Sprig of fresh thyme chopped

Splash Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper

Method

- In a bowl mix all ingredients together until all mixed through. Do not over mix.

- Mold into desired size. Grill on both sides.