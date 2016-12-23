These warming, healthy and festival cookies are a synch to make and fun too. Get your cookie cutter out and have a blast.

* Makes 20 cookies.

Ingredients:

- 200g ground almond

- 4 tbsp tapioca flour

- 4 tbsp coconut oil at room temp

- 2 tbsp ground ginger

- 1 tbsp cinnamon

- 1 tbsp mixed spice

- 2 tbsp molasses

- 2 tbsp maple

- 4 tbsp coconut sugar

- pinch sea salt

Method:

- Preheat oven to 180C

- Place all in a food processor and blend until a stick dough formed.

- Roll and shape into cookies

- Place on a lined or nonstick baking tray bake for 10 -12 minutes (depending on your oven & how long you have preheated oven)

* Roz Purcell is one of Ireland’s most successful models and was the 2010 winner of Miss Universe Ireland. She now adds celebrity chef to her resume with her cooking blog, Natural Born Feeder.