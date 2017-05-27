Friends enjoying a weekend eating of the barbecue. iStock

It’s here! Already! Memorial Day weekend is upon us. The chance of the first big hurrah for the summer and the time to get the barbecue fired up. Of course, this weekend is also an opportunity to remember the people who died while serving in the country's armed forces and celebrate their acheivements and bravery.

So kick back, fire up the barbecue and enjoy some of these delicious recipes from Irish chefs and from Guinness themselves.

Happy holiday!

Irish whiskey BBQ sauce and basting stock recipe

 

Happy days!
6

Happy days!

Chef Gilligan's pork spareribs with secret BBQ sauce recipe

 

Pork spareribs.
6

Pork spareribs.

Slap these Guinness beef burgers on the barbecue

Guinness beef burgers.
6

Guinness beef burgers.

And for sides? You only need one…of course.

The perfect traditional Irish potato salad recipe

 

Potato salad.
6

Potato salad.

And if, after all of that, you’re still hungry? What about this:

 Chef Gilligan's summertime strawberry sundae recipe

Strawberry sundae.
6

Strawberry sundae.

Love Irish recipes? Visit our recipes page or like IrishCentral’s Recipes Facebook page and never miss a recipe again!

Related: Recipes