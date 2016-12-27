This recipe is the perfect winter warmer-upper. A hot whiskey is a traditional 'cure-all' for those seasonal sniffles but it’s also a delicious digestif or a night cap (drink before bed).



Ingredients:

A good Irish whiskey (Jameson or Powers is ideal!)

A heat proof glass

7/8 cloves

2 teaspoons sugar

Slice of lemon

Prep Time: 5 minutes



Preparation:

Fill a kettle to boil hot water.

Place a metal spoon in a glass (will prevent glass from breaking) into the glass to pre-heat it, before emptying it out.

Cut a slice of lemon, remove the pips and stick some cloves into the fruit.

Put a teaspoon of sugar into the glass followed by a shot of Irish whiskey. Give the whiskey and sugar mixture a bit of a stir and try to dissolve the lumps.

Add boiling water and then stir.

Add the lemon and additional cloves (if desired) to the mix.

Wrap a wee' napkin around the glass, so you don’t scald yourself.

Enjoy!

