Christmas and Irish cream (that’s Bailey’s to you and me) go hand in hand. It must be something to do with the decadence of the creamy boozy treat that makes us think of the winter holidays.

Of course, we’d rather the real thing but his is a great second and the beauty of making your own is you can make it just as you like it.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup heavy cream

- 1 can sweetened milk

- 1 2/3 cups Irish whiskey

- 1 teaspoon instant coffee grains

- 2 tablespoons chocolate syrup

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a blender. Blend. Then store in airtight container.

Irish cream can be served on its own, on the rocks or as an alcoholic substitute for milk/cream and sugar in a hot coffee (sometimes with whipped cream added on top).

