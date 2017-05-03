Have you tasted this Guinness brewer’s favorite stout?

First brewed in 1944 for post-war Belgium, this 8% ABV stout has long been sought out by connoisseurs for its intense union of roasted malt, smoked wood and dark chocolate notes.
Here, Guinness’s chief archivist joins brewers in sharing the story behind the much sought-after export, long known to Belgian beer lovers as Guinness Special Export Stout.
Now, for the first time, it's available to America as Guinness Antwerpen Export Stout.
Read the tasting notes on Antwerpen Export Stout here.
Comments