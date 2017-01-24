While it’s no shock that the Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone musical "La La Land" swept the board with 14 Oscar nominations for the 2017 Academy Awards there were three Irish nominations announced on Tuesday morning.
Ruth Negga, as expected, nabbed a nomination for Best Actress for her role in "Loving." "The Lobster" – co-produced by Irish production company Element Pictures – scored a nomination for Best Original Screenplay and Consolata Boyle was nominated for Best Costume for her work on "Florence Foster Jenkins."
Negga was awarded her nomination for her role in the true tale of an interracial couple, Richard and Mildred, who fell in love and were married in a small town in Virginia, in 1958. The couple were jailed and banished by the state but having moved to inner city Washington DC the couple ultimately tries to find its way back to Virginia.
Already this year Negga, whose family hails from Ethiopia but was raised in County Limerick, has been nominated in the same category by the Golden Globes. She has also earned a nomination as a Rising Star by the BAFTAS.
"The Lobster", staring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz, is an internationally co-produced absurdist dystopian black comedy. The story follows the story of single people who are given 45 days to find a romantic partner or otherwise they are turned into animals.
The film is co-produced by Ireland, United Kingdom, Greece, France and the Netherlands. It was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and won the Jury Prize.
This is the second time that Boyle has been nominated for an Oscar. She was first nominated in the same category, back in 2006, for her work on the costumes of The Queen. Her costumes are featured in "Florence Foster Jenkins," a biographical comedy-drama starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant. Streep plays the role of Florence Foster Jenkins, a New York heiress who became an opera singer known for her painful lack of singing skill.
"La La Land" leads all contenders with tying 14 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director. This means that it ties the previous record for nominations held by James Camerons’ 1997 movie Titanic and the 1950s favorite All about Eve.
"Arrival" and "Moonlight" earned an impressive eight nominations each while "Hacksaw Ridge," " Lion" and "Manchester by the Sea" all earned six. "Fences" and "Hell or High Water" also nabbed four nominations.
The Oscars will be held Feb 26, at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles, with host Jimmy Kimmel.
The complete list of nominees:
Best Picture
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
La La Land
Hell or High Water
Arrival
Hidden Figures
Hacksaw Ridge
Lion
Fences
Best Director
Damien Chazelle -- La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan -- Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins -- Moonlight
Denis Villeneuve -- Arrival
Mel Gibson -- Hacksaw Ridge
Best Actor
Casey Affleck -- Manchester by the Sea
Ryan Gosling -- La La Land
Viggo Mortensen -- Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington -- Fences
Andrew Garfield -- Hacksaw Ridge
Best Actress
Natalie Portman -- Jackie
Emma Stone -- La La Land
Isabel Huppert -- Elle
Ruth Negga -- Loving
Meryl Streep -- Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali -- Moonlight
Jeff Bridges -- Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges -- Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel -- Lion
Michael Shannon -- Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis -- Fences
Michelle Williams -- Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris -- Moonlight
Nicole Kidman -- Lion
Octavia Spencer -- Hidden Figures
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)
Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
20th Century Women (Mike Mills)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival (Eric Heisserer)
Fences (August Wilson)
Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)
Lion (Luke Davies)
Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)
Best Cinematography
Arrival (Bradford Young)
La La Land (Linus Sandgren)
Lion (Grieg Fraser)
Moonlight (James Laxton)
Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)
Best Film Editing
Arrival (Joe Walker)
Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)
Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)
La La Land (Tom Cross)
Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)
Best Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best Original Score
Jackie (Micachu)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)
Best Original Song
"Audition" -- La La Land
"Can't Stop The Feeling!" -- Trolls
"City of Stars" -- La La Land
"The Empty Chair" -- Jim: The James Foley Story
"How Far I'll Go" -- Moana
Best Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Best Animated Short
Borrowed Time
Blind Vaysha
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Best Costume Design
Allied (Joanna Johnston)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)
Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)
Jackie (MadelineFontaine)
La La Land (Mary Zophres)
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Best Documentary Short
4.1 Miles
Extremis
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Best Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine -- Denmark
A Man Called Ove -- Sweden
The Salesman -- Iran
Tanna -- Australia
Toni Erdmann -- Germany
Best Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail Caesar
La La Land
Passengers
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Best Live-Action Short Film
Ennemis Intériurs (Sélim Azzazi)
La Femme et let TGV (Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff)
Silent Nights (Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson)
Sing (Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy)
Timecode (Juanjo Giménez)
