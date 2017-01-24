While it’s no shock that the Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone musical "La La Land" swept the board with 14 Oscar nominations for the 2017 Academy Awards there were three Irish nominations announced on Tuesday morning.

Ruth Negga, as expected, nabbed a nomination for Best Actress for her role in "Loving." "The Lobster" – co-produced by Irish production company Element Pictures – scored a nomination for Best Original Screenplay and Consolata Boyle was nominated for Best Costume for her work on "Florence Foster Jenkins."

Negga was awarded her nomination for her role in the true tale of an interracial couple, Richard and Mildred, who fell in love and were married in a small town in Virginia, in 1958. The couple were jailed and banished by the state but having moved to inner city Washington DC the couple ultimately tries to find its way back to Virginia.

Already this year Negga, whose family hails from Ethiopia but was raised in County Limerick, has been nominated in the same category by the Golden Globes. She has also earned a nomination as a Rising Star by the BAFTAS.

Read more: Deeply moving “Loving” catches Ruth Negga’s star turn

"The Lobster", staring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz, is an internationally co-produced absurdist dystopian black comedy. The story follows the story of single people who are given 45 days to find a romantic partner or otherwise they are turned into animals.

Read more: Bad boy Colin Farrell star of The Lobster does good

The film is co-produced by Ireland, United Kingdom, Greece, France and the Netherlands. It was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and won the Jury Prize.

This is the second time that Boyle has been nominated for an Oscar. She was first nominated in the same category, back in 2006, for her work on the costumes of The Queen. Her costumes are featured in "Florence Foster Jenkins," a biographical comedy-drama starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant. Streep plays the role of Florence Foster Jenkins, a New York heiress who became an opera singer known for her painful lack of singing skill.

"La La Land" leads all contenders with tying 14 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director. This means that it ties the previous record for nominations held by James Camerons’ 1997 movie Titanic and the 1950s favorite All about Eve.

"Arrival" and "Moonlight" earned an impressive eight nominations each while "Hacksaw Ridge," " Lion" and "Manchester by the Sea" all earned six. "Fences" and "Hell or High Water" also nabbed four nominations.

The Oscars will be held Feb 26, at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles, with host Jimmy Kimmel.

The complete list of nominees:

Best Picture

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

La La Land

Hell or High Water

Arrival

Hidden Figures

Hacksaw Ridge

Lion

Fences

Best Director

Damien Chazelle -- La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan -- Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins -- Moonlight

Denis Villeneuve -- Arrival

Mel Gibson -- Hacksaw Ridge

Best Actor

Casey Affleck -- Manchester by the Sea

Ryan Gosling -- La La Land

Viggo Mortensen -- Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington -- Fences

Andrew Garfield -- Hacksaw Ridge

Best Actress

Natalie Portman -- Jackie

Emma Stone -- La La Land

Isabel Huppert -- Elle

Ruth Negga -- Loving

Meryl Streep -- Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali -- Moonlight

Jeff Bridges -- Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges -- Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel -- Lion

Michael Shannon -- Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis -- Fences

Michelle Williams -- Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris -- Moonlight

Nicole Kidman -- Lion

Octavia Spencer -- Hidden Figures

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)

Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

20th Century Women (Mike Mills)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival (Eric Heisserer)

Fences (August Wilson)

Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)

Lion (Luke Davies)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)

Best Cinematography

Arrival (Bradford Young)

La La Land (Linus Sandgren)

Lion (Grieg Fraser)

Moonlight (James Laxton)

Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)

Best Film Editing

Arrival (Joe Walker)

Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)

Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)

La La Land (Tom Cross)

Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Original Score

Jackie (Micachu)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Best Original Song

"Audition" -- La La Land

"Can't Stop The Feeling!" -- Trolls

"City of Stars" -- La La Land

"The Empty Chair" -- Jim: The James Foley Story

"How Far I'll Go" -- Moana

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Animated Short

Borrowed Time

Blind Vaysha

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Best Costume Design

Allied (Joanna Johnston)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)

Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)

Jackie (MadelineFontaine)

La La Land (Mary Zophres)

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Best Documentary Short

4.1 Miles

Extremis

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine -- Denmark

A Man Called Ove -- Sweden

The Salesman -- Iran

Tanna -- Australia

Toni Erdmann -- Germany

Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail Caesar

La La Land

Passengers

Jennifer Hudson

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ennemis Intériurs (Sélim Azzazi)

La Femme et let TGV (Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff)

Silent Nights (Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson)

Sing (Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy)

Timecode (Juanjo Giménez)

Stay up-to-date with all IrishCentral's movie news here