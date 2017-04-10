Thousands of Irish hopefuls lined up in Dublin this weekend for a chance to be an extra on the 'Game of Thrones.'

An open casting call for the hit HBO series as well as other shows was held on Saturday, April 8 in the capital city. It appears that most of the people who showed up were there to audition for George R.R. Martin’s fantasy drama, which films in many locations across Northern Ireland including Inch Abbey, Audley’s Field & Castle, and Larrybane and Carnlough on the north Antrim coast.

'Game of Thrones' also features a great array of Irish talent, including Jack Gleeson (Joffrey), Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark), Aiden Gillen (Petyr Baelish), Liam Cunningham (Sir Davos) and Ciaran Hinds (Mance Rayder).

Emma Sweeney, the managing director of The Extras Department, told RTÉ: "if you're on our books then you've a chance of being selected."

The casting call, which took place at the Extras Department on Bow Street in Smithfield, was open to the public and acting experience was not required.

Season 7 of the show is scheduled to premiere on July 16, so anyone who was chosen to be in the show from this weekend's call would feature on "Game of Thrones’" eighth and final season, scheduled to air next year.

