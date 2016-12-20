Five days till Christmas! If you forgot someone on your Christmas list or took the procrastination to an extreme this year, don’t fret - find some last minute inspiration in the IrishCentral Shop. From sweet Irish ceramics for your mother-in-law to Guinness gear for your cousin’s new boyfriend, we’ve got you covered. Just make sure you place your orders no later than 12/21 to ensure delivery by Christmas.

Black peacoats do the job, sure – but why would you ever wear one again when you could be swanning around in this one-of-a-kind treasure? This pure Merino wool Double Collar Aran Craft Coat, will wrap you in the velvety depths of one of the earth’s softest fabrics and in the result of centuries of exquisite Irish craftsmanship, in designs rich in Aran symbolism and lore, gorgeous knit patterns representing success, luck, and love.

This useful wall-mounted bottle opener from Guinness is made from a high quality cast iron metal and comes with 2 mounting screws. Dimensions are 3.25″L x 2.75″W, and it comes with the traditional Guinness print engraved on the front in black. Elegant, simple, and convenient. Pair with the bottle cap catcher below.

This practical but attractive stainless steel cap catcher from Guinness is a useful addition to any bar, whether home or professional! Best used catching beer bottle caps when using a wall-mounted bottle opener above. The Guinness cap catcher comes complete with 2 screws for easy mounting, and its dimensions are 5.5″ L x 3.6″ W on the top, and 4″ L (bottom) x 3.6″ W.

This gorgeous mug set from Royal Tara is hand-painted bone china featuring one of the most famous and loved of Irish blessings: “May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face and the rain fall softly on your fields.” The saying is encircled by traditional Celtic knotwork and vibrant green shamrocks. A perfect gift for a friend and loved one!

This ceramic salt and pepper set from the Wacky Woollies Black Sheep line is totally adorable and will enliven any meal. The black and white sheep are full of personality and charm, and the ceramic is well-made and high-quality.

These Irish socks from Traditional Craft are as cute as they are lucky! We love the whimsical shamrock print and the contrasting green and white, as well as the fun bows on the side. The socks come in a soft cotton fabric that’s very comfortable.

This large, handsome ceramic mug from Guinness is the perfect thing to keep your coffee or tea warm. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe, and comes with a beautifully embossed cream label featuring the Guinness Extra Stout logo and emblem on both sides of the mug. 4.7″L x 4.1″W means there’s ample room for your favorite drink!

This cozy, warm polyester fleece from Lansdowne is an Irish spin on a classic! The vibrant green color is beautifully complemented with a fuchsia-pink border along the zipper and embroidered “Ireland.” There’s also a hoodie and pockets for those extra-chilly nights. Clean lines and fun accents make this a great throw-over-anything fall and spring jacket.

It’s time to get your Guinness groove on with the Trademark T-Shirt and Cap! Swagger around your local pub in this black Guinness clothing set and the barman won’t even have to ask what you’d like, a pint of the Black Stuff will be waiting there for you!

This gorgeous coat is yet another traditional Aran cable knit, now upgraded into a 3/4 length, double zipper hoodie cardigan! We love the warm pockets and practical hood, and the Celtic knot design on the zip pull is an unusual, lovely feature. Made with authentic ladder stitching that represents the changing stages of life and flatters every wearer, the Hooded Aran Coat is a real stunner!

Just a classy, classic Irish hoodie! This comfy sweatshirt’s awesome design features a large shield that contains the crest of each of the four provinces of Ireland, with “Ireland” written above in a traditional Celtic font. The navy blue shade really goes with everything, and the fabric is warm and cozy. Plus its subtle kangaroo pocket comes in handy when you need a place for your phone, or cold hands.

This beautiful set of 2 Irish 13-ounce mugs are hand-painted bone china from Royal Tara, and feature one of the most famous and loved of Irish symbols, the lucky shamrock, and a wonderful Irish blessing. The lovely design was inspired by the Book of Kells manuscripts; we love the mugs’ bright and vibrant colors with Celtic weave pattern borders. The mug duo makes for a really great gift for any coffee or tea drinker friends you have!

Keep warm and cozy with this awesome knit beanie from Lansdowne. The cotton fabric is soft and thick, and the fun green, black and white colors add a playful note. Wear the beanie long, or fold up brim to reveal the three-shamrock shield (Irish rugby team emblem, and sign of luck!)