Irish singer and folk musician Luke Kelly of The Dubliners died on January 30, 1984, at the age of 44.

We remember Kelly, one of Ireland’s greatest folk singers, with a look at some of his most popular and well-loved songs.

1. Raglan Road



2. Scorn Not His Simplicity



3. The Night Visiting Song



4. Song for Ireland



5. Kelly the Boy From Killane



6. Molly Maguires



7. Wild Rover



8. The Rising of the Moon



9. Montreaux Monto



10. The Black Velvet Band

* Originally published in 2016.