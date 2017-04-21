The innovative Irish dance troupe, ProdiJIG, is returning to the stage this June as part of an exciting new collaboration between Cork Opera House and Cork Midsummer Festival.

Celebrating a new era in Irish dance, ProdiJIG: The Revolution is led by Cork-born world champion Irish dancer, Alan Kenefick and directed by acclaimed theatre director Wayne Jordan. It features some of the best Irish dancers in the world, along with music from trailblazing trad group MOXIE and Peter Power.

“ProdiJIG: The Revolution has been inspired by my life as a dancer including the highs and the lows, and a dream to make a change,” Kenefick previously told IrishCentral, “to show the world that we as Irish dancers and as a culture are still evolving …This is our Revolution.”

ProdiJIG’s Revolution of Irish dance is back Irish Dance is undergoing a revolution! Cork Opera House and Cork Midsummer Festival’s collaboration brings PRODIJIG: The Revolution back on stage. Read more here: http://irsh.us/2oQNAOx Posted by IrishCentral.com on Friday, April 21, 2017



Ahead of the show back in 2016 the director, Jordan, said “I can’t wait for opening night and to invite the world to join in ProdiJIG’s revolution. It’s gonna be a riot!

3

“Alan’s boundless creativity and his ambition for the show and for the future of Irish dance is an inspiration and his trailblazing energy is infectious. The Opera House have introduced me to a brilliant cast of collaborators and performers from Cork and around the country.”

After last year’s sell-out run, Cork Opera House’s hit production, ProdiJIG: The Revolution, is back at the theater from June 14-25. The ground-breaking show is the first arts event officially announced for the eagerly-anticipated 2017 Cork Midsummer Festival, running June 16-25.

3

Speaking on the new collaboration with Cork Midsummer Festival, CEO of Cork Opera House, Eibhlín Gleeson said, “Our partnership with Cork Midsummer Festival on ProdiJIG: The Revolution is a perfect fit. The production, which is about freedom of expression in art and in life, was such an inspiring and exciting show to produce and present last year. What better way to bring it back than with Cork Midsummer Festival.”

Cork Midsummer Festival Executive Director Lorraine Maye added “We are delighted to be partnering with them to bring it back for another electrifying run in Cork. A flagship event for our 2017 program, it is sure to wow a whole new audience in June.”

The full line-up of the exciting events planned for Cork’s largest annual multi-disciplinary arts festi-val will be revealed in early May. For more information visit www.corkmidsummer.com.