Liam Neeson’s role as a Jesuit priest in the recently released Martin Scorsese film “Silence” has inspired the Irish actor to question his own views on spirituality, faith, and the meaning of life.

The 64-year-old film star has said in interviews that the movie’s exploration into faith has made him examine his own beliefs.

Neeson told Ryan Tubridy on RTE Radio Ones that he "dips in and out of [his faith] from time to time".

"I'm still questing after the big answers," he told Tubridy. "I think we all are."

"I've been reading a lot of science journals lately about the inroads that scientists are making towards the body's natural opioids, neurotransmitters, that can explain religion. People being able to heal themselves... that's fascinating"

Neeson said there are some questions that even science can't answer.

"I think the more science answers 'how?' (how this works, how that happens, how this manifests itself) the big question is always going to be 'why?'

"Why are we here? Why are we in this universe? What is it all about? Science will never be able to answer that. And that's the huge big question mark for all of us," he said.

Neeson said he admired how previous Irish generations had a simpler idea of faith. However, the actor said it is not something that he could accept for himself anymore.

"It was a very beautiful, simple faith. Never questioned. This is how it has to be. I question it and at the same time I do admire it very strongly.

"I don't have that anymore. I just don't accept all the stuff we were taught as kids. I just have trouble with it. So I'm still questing it but I do dip into the Catholic faith every now and then.

"I don't think I'll ever be able to leave it."

The historical drama, which is based on the 1966 novel of the same name by Shusaku Endo, is the story of two 17th century Portuguese Catholic priests who travel to Japan to look for their mentor Father Cristóvão Ferreira (Neeson), who has committed apostasy after being tortured. The film opened in theaters this weekend.