A 22-year-old Kerryman wowed judges of "Britain’s Got Talent" with a demonstration of Irish dancing that had the audience roaring their approval.

David Geaney started dancing when he was 5-years-old, has won five Irish world dance championships and is said to enjoy showing off his skills around his native town of Dingle, in Co Kerry.

Judge Amanda Holden asked why him, “Why do you think 'Britain’s Got Talent' is the best place for you at this moment?”

“In Ireland there’s not much of an opportunity to put your talents on a big stage,” he replied. “And 'Britain’s Got Talent' is one of the biggest talent shows in the world.”

“Do you think you can win?” Holden adds.

“I can try!” he laughs.

The result from the judges was a resounding four “Yes’s” and he’s now through to the semi-finals.

IrishCentral has previously spotlighted Geaney for his dance video marking the centenary of the 1916 Easter Rising and this viral Irish dance wedding video, which was undoubtedly the best of 2014.

In a post on his Instagram showing him getting in some practice at Kerry Airport before the flight to London, Geaney wrote:

“I never thought 6 months ago that I would make the live semi finals of the biggest talent show in the world as a solo artist! I've learned so much during the course of BGT as a performer and I can't wait to show you what I've been working on for tomorrow night!😍 I just hope I can truly represent the amazing Irish dancing community and its amazing talent and do my friends, family, hometown Dingle and country proud!”

Now his fate is in the hands of viewers watching and voting at home.

