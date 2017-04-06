There’s nothing like getting away from the hustle and bustle of the work week and soaking up a fun-filled beautiful trad session. All the way from The Cobblestone, in Smithfield, Dublin city, IrishCentral was live streaming another wonderful bit of craic and ceol, on Thursday evening.

Jacqui Martin, on fiddle, and Deirdre Hurley, on flute, were joined by friends at The Cobblestone, which has been dubbed a “drinking pub with a music problem.” Both Martin and Hurley “come from families with rich musical backgrounds.” according to Melvin Brennan, who works the bar.

He added “Deirdre hails from Ballymoate, County Sligo, and Jacqui is a native of North County Dublin. They have been playing together every Thursday in the Cobblestone for the past three years."

In all about 15 different musicians from whistle players to singers, guitars and even more fiddle players joined the merry crew. The sound and atmosphere was magic.

The Cobblestone, a traditional Irish music bar, and venue, is laid back, friendly and built on the family tradition – respect for Irish music and culture. Owned by Tom Mulligan, the bar has remained one of the few last bastions in the center of Dublin, a kind of refuge from city life.

This music is not put on for show. Musicians and singers hand on songs, tunes, and skills that keep the tradition alive at the Cobblestone in Dublin. As well as hosting Na Piobairí Uilleann(Pipers Seisiún) on the first Tuesday night of every month The Cobblestone Backroom Venue also presents gigs, sessions, classes, and talks. The events varied and abundant ranging from bluegrass, country, folk, singer/songwriter nights, sean-nós singing and dancing, set dancing, céilidh, history talks and more.

The Balaclavas session takes place every Wednesday night in The Backroom when Tom’s daughter Síomha and Jacqui Martin, both fiddle players, teach Irish music on a variety of instruments to those not yet brave enough to play in the front bar (Balaclava supplied if you are really shy).

The Cobblestone is in one of Dublin’s oldest neighborhoods, Smithfield, one minute from the Luas stop and 15-minutes walk from O’Connell Street.

For more visit CobblestonePub.ie.

