While we’re not quite yet over the excitement of the release of the “Galway Girl” video featuring Saoirse Ronan earlier this week, we were forced to brace ourselves for yet another bout of Sheeran hysteria as Irish-language summer camp Coláiste Lurgan work their magic once more on this year’s biggest hit, “Shape of You.”

They’ve already conquered Adele, Rihanna, and Coldplay to massive praise but this time the talented cinnirí (leaders) who help look after the students during the summer gathered together for a three-day workshop and decided to take on the biggest of them all (or at least the biggest hit of the last few weeks), Ed Sheeran.

Utilizing some brooms and brushes to get the beat right, a duet is backed up by the other cinnirí as we watch a romance develop before our eyes between the two main dancers.

We’re sure that Sheeran would more than approve having already recorded “Thinking Out Loud” as Gaeilge himself and having an Irish language tattoo reading “ nuair is gá dom fháil abhaile, is thú mo réalt eolais” (“When I need to get home, you’re my guiding star”).

While cheesy as anything, at least that inking is better than the unfortunate tattoo he had inked on skin as part of a prank played by his “Galway Girl” co-star Ronan. While she was supposed to inscribe the name of the song, the 23-year-old actress decided to opt instead for “Galway Grill”. At least she has nice handwriting …

Here are the lyrics for anybody who wants to attempt to sing along: