While we’re not quite yet over the excitement of the release of the “Galway Girl” video featuring Saoirse Ronan earlier this week, we were forced to brace ourselves for yet another bout of Sheeran hysteria as Irish-language summer camp Coláiste Lurgan work their magic once more on this year’s biggest hit, “Shape of You.”
They’ve already conquered Adele, Rihanna, and Coldplay to massive praise but this time the talented cinnirí (leaders) who help look after the students during the summer gathered together for a three-day workshop and decided to take on the biggest of them all (or at least the biggest hit of the last few weeks), Ed Sheeran.
Utilizing some brooms and brushes to get the beat right, a duet is backed up by the other cinnirí as we watch a romance develop before our eyes between the two main dancers.
We’re sure that Sheeran would more than approve having already recorded “Thinking Out Loud” as Gaeilge himself and having an Irish language tattoo reading “ nuair is gá dom fháil abhaile, is thú mo réalt eolais” (“When I need to get home, you’re my guiding star”).
While cheesy as anything, at least that inking is better than the unfortunate tattoo he had inked on skin as part of a prank played by his “Galway Girl” co-star Ronan. While she was supposed to inscribe the name of the song, the 23-year-old actress decided to opt instead for “Galway Grill”. At least she has nice handwriting …
Here are the lyrics for anybody who wants to attempt to sing along:
Ní heo’d an áit is fearr bheith lorg paisean
Tá an bear seo lán le gleo
Muide uilig leanacht orainn go brách
A’ spocadh asainn ‘rís dar ndó’
So, tar ‘nonn ‘s roinn do chuid rúnta ‘s brionglóid
Is fiú dúinn dul sa tseans ann,
Tóg mo lámh, stop, cas air an ceol ar an jukebox
Is damhsó’ muid go beo
Muid ag canadh linn
A stóir, toram anois do lámh
Cuireann do ghrása le mo neart is mo aoibh
Breathnaigí ormsa a chroí
Imí is báiní - Cuma faoi
Stór, ní theastaíonn óráid
Goile anois is bíodh do shúil’ ar mo ghníomh
Leanaigí ormsa a chroí
Lean-leanaigí seo’d é an tslí mm-mmm
I mo shúil ní bhíonn ann ach thú
A’ tarraingt siar nuair is ceart dom brú
Seo’d an grá bheas a’m go buan
I do dhiaidh, tá mé bailí
Is aréir d’airigh mé an tús
‘Nois mo shaol gaibhte siar gan chúis
Chuile lá bíonn an domhan ag tosú nua
I do dhiaidh – tá mé bailí
Oh - I - Oh - Oh- I -Oh I
I do dhiaidh – tá mé bailí
Oh - I - Oh - Oh- I -Oh I
I do dhiaidh – tá mé bailí
Oh - I - Oh - Oh- I -Oh I
I do dhiaidh – tá mé bailí
Chuile lá ‘g iarra’ an domhan a mhalartú
Ach i mo shúil ní bhíonn ann ach thú
Seachtain istigh, tús an scéil buailte linn
Ag dul amach anocht linn fhéin
Leis an gciste is tíosaí, muid ag lorg na bpíosaí
A’líonadh plátaí suas go béal
Is cuma milis nó searbh leanann muide ag labhairt
Faoi chlann ‘s cairde, smaointe ‘s saol,
Ag póg’ ansin ‘cúl an tacsaí, ag fágáil slán di
Cas an t-amhrán breá sin suas go réidh,
Muid ag canadh linn
A stóir, toram anois do lámh
Cuireann do ghrása le mo neart is mo aoibh
Breathnaigí ormsa a chroí
Imí is báiní - Cuma faoi
Stór, ní theastaíonn óráid
Goile anois is bíodh do shúil’ ar mo ghníomh
Leanaigí ormsa a chroí
Lean-leanaigí seo’d é an tslí mm-mmm
I mo shúil ní bhíonn ann ach thú
A’ tarraingt siar nuair is ceart dom brú
Seo’d an grá bheas a’m go buan
I do dhiaidh, tá mé bailí
Is aréir d’airigh mé an tús
‘Nois mo shaol gaibhte siar gan chúis
Chuile lá bíonn an domhan ag tosú nua
I do dhiaidh – tá mé bailí
Oh - I - Oh - Oh- I -Oh I
I do dhiaidh – tá mé bailí
Oh - I - Oh - Oh- I -Oh I
I do dhiaidh – tá mé bailí
Oh - I - Oh - Oh- I -Oh I
I do dhiaidh – tá mé bailí
Chuile lá ‘g iarra’ an domhan a mhalartú
Ach i mo shúil ní bhíonn ann ach thú
Bíodh tusa, ‘mo bhaebaí, bí liom
Bíodh tusa, ‘mo bhaebaí, bí liom
Bíodh tusa, ‘mo bhaebaí, bí liom
